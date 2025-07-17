Trump plows ahead with plans to dismantle Department of Education

Two dozen states are suing the Trump administration over its decision to withhold about $6 billion in federal education grants. And the Supreme Court says the administration can go ahead with layoffs at the Department of Education. We discuss the impacts these developments have on local school districts.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, education reporter Sequoia Carrillo and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

