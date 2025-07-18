Folk guitarist Hayden Pedigo

© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:24 AM EDT
Jackie Lee Young
/
Grandstand Media
When Hayden Pedigo plays the acoustic guitar, he doesn't sing. He doesn't have a huge backing band. He writes sprawling, beautiful songs around the guitar. It's kind of breathtaking.

Hayden was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas. He even ran for City Council there once. Hayden has an affinity for taking his promotional photos while wearing corpse paint makeup – the kind of stuff you see on Death Metal lead singers.

He just put out a new record called I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away. Hayden stopped by the studio to talk about his process for writing songs and even brought his guitar by the studio for a live performance.

