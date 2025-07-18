Rescission Vote, Trump And The Wall Street Journal, Trump's Health

House Republicans passed a rescissions bill taking back $9 billion in funding for public media and foreign aid. President Trump says he intends to sue the Wall Street Journal after they published an article about his relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and President Trump was diagnosed with a common medical condition affecting the veins in his legs.

to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Gerry Holmes, Padma Rama, Jane Greenhalgh, Janaya Williams and Ally Schweitzer. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from David Greenburg. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange. And our Executive Producer is Jay Shaylor.

Copyright 2025 NPR