Gaza Aid Violence, Harvard On Trial, Congress Redistricting

Published July 21, 2025 at 8:55 AM EDT

Many Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military fire as they try to get food aid, the Trump administration is in court pushing Harvard University to comply with its demands, and lawmakers in Texas are heading into a special session to try to redraw voting districts for Congress.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Hannah Bloch, Steve Drummond, Ben Swasey, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

