'If You Can Keep It': The Layoffs At The Departments Of State And Education

Published July 21, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
This month, two Supreme Court decisions allowed the Trump administration to move forward with significant federal layoffs, including many at the Departments of Education and State.

The State Department laid off senior intelligence analysts specializing in Russia and Ukraine, right as the U.S. ramps up its maneuvering to encourage Vladimir Putin to agree to a peace deal.

And at the Department of Education, the Federal Student Aid office, responsible for administering student loans and Pell Grants, lost hundreds of people. How will it successfully manage the government's $1.7 trillion loan portfolio?

We break down both situations.

