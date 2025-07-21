© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What changes at the Department of Education mean for the new school year

Published July 21, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT

As the Trump administration moves to dismantle the Department of Education, parents, students and teachers are wondering what it all means for them. Chalkbeat's Erica Meltzer explains how layoffs and funding changes could affect the new school year.

And, with a median wage of $14 per hour, child care workers struggle to make ends meet as the cost of basics outpaces inflation. Here & Now's Ashley Locke discusses new data with researcher Ashley Anglin, with the group United for ALICE. She also talks with child care business owner Jocelyn Tomaszewski about how she's able to make ends meet.

Then, 100 years ago, teacher John Scopes was convicted and fined $100 for violating a Tennessee law that banned the teaching of evolution because it contradicted the Bible. Professors Alexander Gouzoules and Harold Gouzoules join us to talk about their new book "The Hundred Years' Trial."

Find more stories from today's show here.

