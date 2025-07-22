© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICYMI: Trump's Use Of Legal Action Against The Media

Published July 22, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT
Pedestrians walk past the Wall Street Journal building at 1155 6th Avenue in New York City.
Michael Nagle
/
Getty Images
Pedestrians walk past the Wall Street Journal building at 1155 6th Avenue in New York City.

President Donald Trump is suing the publisher and owner of the Wall Street Journal and seeking damages of $10 billion for defamation.

Last week, the paper published an article describing a letter Trump sent to disgraced, self-styled financier Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. That letter reportedly included a lewd drawing. The president says — without evidence — that he didn't write the letter. The Journal's publisher says they will defend against the lawsuit.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote the lawsuit was filed "not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media."

How is the president using legal action — and the threat of it — against the media? And what does it mean for journalism at these organizations?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now