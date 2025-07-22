ICYMI: Trump's Use Of Legal Action Against The Media

President Donald Trump is suing the publisher and owner of the Wall Street Journal and seeking damages of $10 billion for defamation.

Last week, the paper published an article describing a letter Trump sent to disgraced, self-styled financier Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. That letter reportedly included a lewd drawing. The president says — without evidence — that he didn't write the letter. The Journal's publisher says they will defend against the lawsuit.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote the lawsuit was filed "not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media."

How is the president using legal action — and the threat of it — against the media? And what does it mean for journalism at these organizations?

