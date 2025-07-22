Is Emil Bove the face of a new MAGA judiciary?

President Trump helped reshape the federal courts during his first term in office. And he relied heavily on the Federalist Society in that effort, which helped him zero in on judges with a conservative, originalist interpretation of the constitution.

Now the nominations machinery is restarting, and Trump's most controversial judicial nominee is only one step away from the federal bench.

His name is Emil Bove.

During his first term, Trump appointed scores of originalists to the federal bench– a victory for the conservative legal movement.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR