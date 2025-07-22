Lunch with the man who coined TACO
Despite presidential saber rattling and huge tariff threats, the U.S. stock market keeps reaching record highs. Why?
Today we sit down with the man who coined the acronym TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) and chew through several hypotheses. (Over tacos, of course.)
