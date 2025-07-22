© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sharks On The Big Screen And In The Big Blue Sea

Published July 22, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
A group of divers swim with a sandbar shark off Jupiter, Florida.
JESUS OLARTE
/
AFP via Getty Images
A group of divers swim with a sandbar shark off Jupiter, Florida.

Duunnn dunnn... duuuunnnn duun.

Odds are you probably know what that line references without having to click the link. And there's a good reason for that.

Sharks have been around for nearly 450 million years – a lot longer than humans. And in the relatively short time we've shared the planet with them, they've become a part of some of our most treasured pop culture moments. But that also means they've fallen victim to pop culture narratives.

Since the release of "Jaws" in 1975, sharks – especially great white sharks – have endured a reputation as aggressive and violent. But however we're thinking about them on land, they're struggling to survive at sea.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, nearly a third of all shark and ray species are threatened with extinction – with overfishing and harmful fishing practices at the top of the list of hazards.

We get into all things sharks, from the so-called "Jaws-effect," to all the things we get wrong about this fascinating fish.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now