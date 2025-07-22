© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Troops In Central Gaza, Military Detention Centers, Harvard Hearing

Published July 22, 2025 at 8:44 AM EDT

Israel has expanded its military ground operation into central Gaza, the US Homeland Security Department is preparing to use military bases in New Jersey and Indiana for immigration detention, and attorneys for Harvard University are in federal court over the administration's attempt to cut billions of dollars in research funding and contracts.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Hannah Bloch, Anna Yukhananov, Steve Drummond, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR
