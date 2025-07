After writing chapters of her new book about how tech companies help and exploit us, tech journalist and novelist Vauhini Vara fed those chapters to ChatGPT. She told the chatbot she needed help with her writing, but her real goal was to analyze and critique the AI's advice. Her new book is Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age.

Also, TV critic and historian David Bianculli reacts to the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

