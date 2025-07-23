© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Bad Bunny residency prep, new guitar tracks and Latin genre benders

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:22 PM EDT

Before Ana heads off to see Bad Bunny's unprecedented residency in Puerto Rico, we chat a little about why the celebration is significant to the island and Latin music in general.

We also dig deep into new releases that include four different approaches to the guitar and a musician from Peru who defies genre to create his own musical language.

Music heard in this episode:

• Hermanos Gutiérrez, "Elegantly Wasted (ft. Leon Bridges)"
• Bebo Dumont, "Hoy"
• Eljuri, "Karma"
• Yamil Quiere Ser Artista & Oliver Berg, "Bandido," "Gatito Miau Miau Miau"
• Yasser Tejeda, "Una Cascada de Miel"
• Yerai Cortés, "Sonar por Bulerías,"
• Judeline & Yerai Cortés, "Un puente por la Bahía, la Cruz del Campo"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
