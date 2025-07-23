Protests are near constant. Do they work?

To the casual observer, it might seem like the U.S. has been spent years and years in a constant state of protest, from the Women's March in 2017 to the racial uprisings in 2020 to the No Kings protests earlier in the summer. But some are starting to wonder: How effective are any of those protests? When it comes to achieving lasting social change, do any of them work?

So on this week's show, we're talking to Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, the author of a new book called, A Protest History of the United States. In it, she goes through several hundred years of resistance in the United States to help readers understand what forms of protest have worked in the past, and what lessons people can take from those protesters.

We also talk to Lex McMenamin, the news and politics editor at Teen Vogue, about what they've observed while covering recent protests — and what a "win" might look like today.

