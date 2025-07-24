© 2025 WRVO Public Media
After 20 years, Mary Jo Bang has completed her translation of Dante's 'Divine Comedy'

Published July 24, 2025 at 9:06 AM EDT
Graywolf Press

About 20 years ago, Mary Jo Bang read a poem that inspired her to take on a translation of Dante's Divine Comedy. At first, she began with just three lines – but two decades later, she's completed all three parts: "Inferno," "Purgatorio" and "Paradiso." In today's episode, she joins NPR's Ari Shapiro for a conversation about translating Dante into contemporary language, why English is a "rhyme-poor" language, and the parallels between Dante's journey and her own.

