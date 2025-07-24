An inside look at the men Trump sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison

A new investigation from ProPublica sheds light on some of the Venezuelan men President Trump sent to an infamous prison in El Salvador. Melissa Sanchez, a member of the team that reported on the prison, explains why the men are now being set free.

And, the Associated Press' Eric Tucker shares the latest on the ongoing controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. House Speaker Mike Johnson this week abruptly sent lawmakers home as they pressed for a vote on a measure that would compel the Trump administration to release details about the investigation into Epstein.

Then, NASA's Parker Solar Probe passed into the outer atmosphere of the sun and took incredible images of the sun's corona. Nour Rawafi, astrophysicist and Parker Solar Probe project scientist, explains what scientists can learn from the probe.

