Epstein Files Subpoena, Columbia $221 Million Settlement, 'Woke' AI

Published July 24, 2025 at 9:01 AM EDT

The White House is pushing against the wave of questions around the release of Jeffrey Epstein documents, Columbia University agreed to pay over $220 million to the federal government in order to resolve investigations and restore access to federal research funding, and President Trump signed an executive order instructing tech companies to address what he labeled "woke AI."

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Dana Farrington, Steve Drummond, Brett Neely, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Zo van Ginhoven. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

