Six months of 'shock and awe' on immigration enforcement

Since returning to office, President Trump has moved swiftly to upend decades of federal policy—from education to healthcare to vaccines...but nowhere more aggressively than immigration.

Congress just passed tens of billions in funding for immigration enforcement...It's the largest domestic enforcement funding in U.S. history, fueling Trump's mass deportation campaign of migrants living in the U.S. illegally.

President Trump campaigned for office promising the largest deportation in history.

Six months into his second term, how has immigration enforcement changed.

