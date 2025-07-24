© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Six months of 'shock and awe' on immigration enforcement

Published July 24, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
US President President Donald Trump (L), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (2nd-R), and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (2nd-L) tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," Florida earlier this month
DREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP
/
AFP via Getty Images
US President President Donald Trump (L), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (2nd-R), and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (2nd-L) tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," Florida earlier this month

Since returning to office, President Trump has moved swiftly to upend decades of federal policy—from education to healthcare to vaccines...but nowhere more aggressively than immigration.

Congress just passed tens of billions in funding for immigration enforcement...It's the largest domestic enforcement funding in U.S. history, fueling Trump's mass deportation campaign of migrants living in the U.S. illegally.

President Trump campaigned for office promising the largest deportation in history.

Six months into his second term, how has immigration enforcement changed.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now