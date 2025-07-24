© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse’s STEAM school prepares to welcome first students

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Construction is underway at Syracuse's new STEAM school, which will welcome 250 students in September.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Construction is underway at Syracuse's new STEAM school, which will welcome 250 students in September.

Syracuse’s new STEAM school, specializing in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, will open its doors in September.

Construction is in full swing at the former historic Central Tech High School, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said on the first day of school, 250 ninth graders will become the school’s first students.
 
The first floor, second floor, and part of the basement are scheduled to be finished.

"You set the date,” said Walsh. “You drive as hard as you can towards it. You do everything you can to mitigate and minimize any negative impact of the construction, but the reality is, we're going to be ready to welcome in those freshman students."

Walsh, Syracuse School District Superintendent Anthony Davis, and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the school is an example of how the community can work together, and they expect it to be a model across the state and country.

Davis said it will offer a number of new programs--everything from animation and gaming to construction management, semiconducting, and the performing arts.

"It's an outstanding, I'm going to say, collection of careers, not jobs, careers that folks can actually benefit from for a lifetime," Davis said.

Of the incoming students, 202 are from Syracuse, and 48 are from outside of the city. The eventual plan is for 60 percent of the students to live in the Syracuse City School District.

McMahon said he expects interest from suburban and rural districts to spike, as the community learns more about the programs the new school offers.

"You're going to have a unique building,” he said. “You're going to have, really, I've described it as, the center of excellence for kids who know where they want to go and what kind of fields already."

Walsh said he expects the building to be completely finished by the start of school in 2026, and eventually, the school will have 1,000 students.
Tags
Regional NewsCity of SyracuseSTEAM SchoolSTEAM
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now