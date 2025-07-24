The Shifting Landscape Of Higher Education

The Trump administration has been pressuring elite universities, like Harvard and Columbia, with widespread demands, and threats of federal funding cuts. So why are they now investigating George Mason University? ProPublica education reporter Katherine Mangan tells us why GMU's president thinks it's driven by a backlash to DEI efforts.

Also, jazz historian Kevin Whitehead reflects on a James Moody release. He would've been 100 this year.

Copyright 2025 NPR