We The People: Canary in the Coal Mine

The Third Amendment.

Maybe you've heard it as part of a punchline. It's the one about quartering troops — two words you probably haven't heard side by side since about the late 1700s.

At first glance, it might not seem super relevant to modern life. But in fact, the U.S. government has gotten away with violating the Third Amendment several times since its ratification — and every time it's gone largely unnoticed.

In a time of escalating political violence, police forces armed with military equipment, and more frequent and devastating natural disasters, why the Third Amendment deserves a closer look.

This episode originally ran in 2024.

Guests:

Tom W. Bell, Professor of Law at Chapman University's Dale E. Fowler School of Law.

Michael Smith, Assistant Professor of Law at St. Mary's University School of Law in Texas.

