What Medicaid Cuts Mean For Americans, Part II

Medicaid is a cornerstone of the American health care system. The program provides insurance to more than 70 million low-income people and people with disabilities.

Now, addiction experts and nursing home leaders are sounding the alarm over cuts in President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill.

When the cuts occur, Medicaid will lose $1 trillion over the next 10 years and over 11 million Americans will become uninsured by 2034. That's according to estimates by The Congressional Budget Office.

So, what do these cuts mean for some of the most vulnerable Americans?

