© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Medicaid Cuts Mean For Americans, Part II

Published July 24, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
Medicaid recipient Emily Gabriella protests outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C.
Kayla Bartkowski
/
Getty Images
Medicaid recipient Emily Gabriella protests outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C.

Medicaid is a cornerstone of the American health care system. The program provides insurance to more than 70 million low-income people and people with disabilities.

Now, addiction experts and nursing home leaders are sounding the alarm over cuts in President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill.

When the cuts occur, Medicaid will lose $1 trillion over the next 10 years and over 11 million Americans will become uninsured by 2034. That's according to estimates by The Congressional Budget Office.

So, what do these cuts mean for some of the most vulnerable Americans?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now