ICYMI: The Senate Moves Ahead With Bove's Judicial Nomination

President Donald Trump has nominated loyal associates to influential positions over and over. But one recent pick for the federal bench has legal experts and many lawmakers particularly up in arms.

The Senate voted Tuesday to begin considering former Trump defense attorney Emil Bove for a lifetime appointment as a federal appeals judge for the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Bove, the president's former defense attorney and now a senior Justice Department official, was the subject of a recent whistleblower complaint. According to that complaint, Bove suggested defying court orders to advance Trump's immigration agenda.

Democrats and at least one Republican have vowed to do everything possible to keep him from being confirmed. So, who is Bove? And what are the implications for the judiciary if his nomination goes through?

