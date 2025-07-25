Megan Stalter is an actor and comedian. If you've seen the hit sitcom Hacks, you know her as Kayla Schaefer, the assistant to Paul W. Downs' showbiz manager. Schaefer is bad at her job, wildly inappropriate, and incredibly charming.

When we talked last year, Stalter had just starred in the movie Cora Bora. She plays the title character. In the film, Cora moves to LA from Portland to chase her dream of becoming a successful singer/songwriter.

Cora's in a long distance relationship with her girlfriend, Justine. They're also in an open relationship and seeing other people casually. When Cora senses her relationship is in trouble, she puts her music career on hold to go home and win back her girlfriend.

Megan's latest work has been getting a lot of buzz. The show is called Too Much. It's the latest comedy co-created by Lena Dunham. In it, Megan portrays Jessica, a New Yorker who moves to London after a rough break up.

We get into Cora Bora with Megan Stalter and her time on Hacks. We also discuss her first taste of success by making viral videos on YouTube during the pandemic lockdowns. Plus, Megan talks about her pentecostal upbringing, her gay high school boyfriend, and being a "God Girl."

A version of this interview originally aired in July of 2024

Copyright 2025 NPR