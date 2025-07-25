© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'No Sense in Wishing' and 'Hit Girls' consider the way culture shapes identity

Published July 25, 2025 at 6:21 AM EDT
Atria Books/Ballantine Books

Two new books explore how culture shapes our identity. First, Lawrence Burney's essay collection, No Sense in Wishing, is an appreciation of the arts and artists that shaped him as he grew up in Baltimore. In today's episode, he speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about his influences, from Gil Scott Heron to local Baltimore rappers. Then, Nora Princiotti's Hit Girls takes a serious look at the impact of female pop stars from the 2000s. In today's episode, she talks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about her obsession with millennial pop culture.

