'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' heralds good things for the MCU's future

Published July 25, 2025 at 6:16 AM EDT
Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Marvel Studios
Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four are back again in a new movie--and it's an eye-popping good time. The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the famously fractious family with amazing powers who tangle with a godlike being who wants to eat the Earth. We've seen this story before, but the vibe is different this time. It's a brighter, boldly colored retro-future with flying cars, semi-helpful household robots and lots of talk about the importance of family.

