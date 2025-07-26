2559: Test Drive?

Paul has just moved next door to 'Our Fair City' of Cambridge, MA and is embarking on a career as a struggling musician(that's redundant- we know). He's got the band together and he even managed to find a cheap van to haul everything from gig to gig. He did, however, forget one little detail before buying the van. Will Paul's band break up before the van does? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

Copyright 2025 NPR