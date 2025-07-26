© 2025 WRVO Public Media
#2559: Test Drive?

Published July 26, 2025 at 3:00 AM EDT

Paul has just moved next door to 'Our Fair City' of Cambridge, MA and is embarking on a career as a struggling musician(that's redundant- we know). He's got the band together and he even managed to find a cheap van to haul everything from gig to gig. He did, however, forget one little detail before buying the van. Will Paul's band break up before the van does? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
