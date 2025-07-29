© 2025 WRVO Public Media
In Sophie Elmhirst's 'A Marriage at Sea,' a couple tries to keep themselves afloat

Published July 29, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Riverhead Books

In 1972, Maurice and Maralyn Bailey set out from England to sail around the world. Partway through the voyage, a whale knocked a hole in their boat, leaving the couple stranded at sea. A Marriage at Sea, a new book by Sophie Elmhirst, chronicles how the Baileys struggled to survive for months as they awaited rescue. In today's episode, the author speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the Baileys' story.

