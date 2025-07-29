© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NYC Office Shooting, Trump In Scotland, Gaza Aid Latest

Published July 29, 2025 at 9:10 AM EDT

A gunman shot and killed four people — including a police officer — at an office building in midtown Manhattan. During his four-day trip to Scotland, President Trump made several deals, including a new US-EU trade agreement. And, the aid situation has changed in Gaza now that Israel has relaxed the rules for aid deliveries.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Russell Lewis, Miguel Macias, Hannah Bloch, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas, and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

