NYC Office Shooting, Trump In Scotland, Gaza Aid Latest

A gunman shot and killed four people — including a police officer — at an office building in midtown Manhattan. During his four-day trip to Scotland, President Trump made several deals, including a new US-EU trade agreement. And, the aid situation has changed in Gaza now that Israel has relaxed the rules for aid deliveries.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Russell Lewis, Miguel Macias, Hannah Bloch, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas, and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR