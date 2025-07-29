© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The hottest multilateral club doesn't include the US

By Darian Woods,
Adrian MaCorey BridgesKate Concannon
Published July 29, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

BRICS is an economic alliance of countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and several other nations. They met earlier this month to discuss everything from international law to global health. President Trump, however, is not a fan of BRICS and threatened members with increased tariffs.

So why has this alliance generated so much animosity from the President? Today on the show, we talk to the economist who coined the term "BRICs" about the origins of the group and why the international economic organizations have been western dominated for so long.

Related episodes:

China's trade war perspective

Is the US pushing countries towards China?

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

