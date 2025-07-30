Alt.Latino: It's a Bad Bunny summer in Puerto Rico: Ana recaps 2 of his shows

Global superstar Bad Bunny is hosting an unprecedented 30 concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fans are calling it a defining cultural moment for the island. Anamaria Sayre attended two recent shows and shared her reflections.

Music featured in this episode:

• Bad Bunny, "Callaita"• Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"• Los Pleneros de la Cresta, "Los de la Isla"• Gilberto Santa Rosa,"La Agarro Bajando"• Bad Bunny, "Lo Que Le Paso A Hawaii"

