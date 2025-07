Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Hannah Bloch, Jason Breslow, Kara Platoni, Mohamed ElBardicy, and Alice Woelfle

It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Chris Thomas

We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR