Short story collection 'Heart Lamp' is the winner of the International Booker Prize

Published July 30, 2025 at 9:20 AM EDT
Heart Lamp, this year's International Booker Prize winner, is the first short story collection to receive the award. It is also the first time the prize has been awarded to an author writing in Kannada and a translator from India. The collection tells the stories of women living in southern India against a backdrop of poverty and patriarchal systems. In today's episode, author Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi join Here & Now's Asma Khalid to discuss the collection and the impact of the prize.

