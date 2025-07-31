© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Correcting The Record On Elvis's Manager

Published July 31, 2025 at 4:10 PM EDT
Terry Gross talks with rock historian Peter Guralnick, author of the definitive two volume biography of Elvis Presley. His new book is about Elvis's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Guralnick says researching the book led to many surprises and made him question the many preconceptions about Parker. It's called

The Colonel and the King: Tom Parker, Elvis Presley, and the Partnership that Rocked the World.

John Powers reviews Code of Silence, a new British crime series.

