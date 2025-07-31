© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Fed Keeps Interest Rates, Texas Redistricting, US Middle East Envoy In Israel

Published July 31, 2025 at 9:24 AM EDT

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady this week despite demands for lower rates from President Trump, Republicans in Texas released a proposal for a new state congressional map, and the US special envoy to the Middle East is traveling to Israel at a moment when the UN warns Gaza is on the verge of all out famine.

