Looking Ahead To The 2025 School Year

Published July 31, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT
A hallway and billboard remain empty at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano
/
Getty Images
A hallway and billboard remain empty at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City.

Across the country, K-12 teachers are prepping classrooms, reviewing lesson plans, and bracing for another school year that, for some, feels politically and personally charged.

The Department of Education is slowly being dismantled by the Trump administration. In some districts, immigration officials have shown up at schools, which likely contributed to a rise in student absences last spring. And artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping what both teaching and learning look like.

Today we hear from directly from educators. What's top of their minds as they head into the new school year?

