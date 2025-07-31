© 2025 WRVO Public Media
President Trump changes his tone on the crisis in Gaza

By Deepa Shivaram,
Franco OrdoñezAya Batrawy
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:50 AM EDT

President Trump, apparently moved by photos of malnourished children and people struggling to find food, has shifted the way he talks about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We discuss the United States' role in the crisis and whether Trump's change in tone will lead to a change in policy.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and international correspondent Aya Batrawy.


This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
