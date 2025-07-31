We the People: The Right to Remain Silent

The Fifth Amendment. You have the right to remain silent when you're being questioned in police custody, thanks to the Fifth's protection against self-incrimination. But most people end up talking to police anyway. Why? Today on Throughline's We the People: the Fifth Amendment, the right to remain silent, and how hard it can be to use it. This episode originally ran in March 2025.

Guests:

Donald Dripps, Professor of Law at the University of San Diego.

Corinna Barrett Lain, Professor of Law at the University of Richmond School of Law.

