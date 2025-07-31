© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why some advocates say Trump's plan to institutionalize homeless people won't work

Published July 31, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT

A recent executive order from President Trump calls for sending some mentally ill or addicted homeless people to involuntary treatment, known as civil commitment. Los Angeles homelessness expert John Maceri explains more.

And, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are calling for Trump to address the hunger crisis in Gaza. Nahal Toosi, senior foreign affairs correspondent with Politico, unpacks how the U.S. attitude toward Israel's war in Gaza is shifting.

Then, Harvard University freshman Sarah F. Silverman's mezuzah went missing from her dorm doorway. The police investigated the incident as a "bias crime," and Trump cited it as a civil rights law violation. Silverman joins us to explain why she thinks Trump's crackdown on Harvard and other universities does not curb anti-semitism.

