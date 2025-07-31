Why the Fed could lose $1.5 trillion
The Fed is on the hook for an estimated one-and-a-half trillion dollars. Despite the recent headlines, that's not because of building renovations. It's a much larger cost blowout caused by big actions taken during the pandemic to help the economy: quantitative easing.
Today on the show, we talk to both a critic of these actions and someone who helped put those those actions in play.
