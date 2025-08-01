© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Hasan Piker: a "himbo gateway drug" to the left?

By Brittany Luse,
Alexis WilliamsNeena Pathak
Published August 1, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
Not to be dramatic, but would you die for Hasan Piker?

For some of you, Hasan Piker needs no introduction. He is one of the leading voices in progressive political content online, boasting a massive 2.9 million followers on Twitch alone. He's polarizing, charismatic, and (kind of) a bro. And his fans love him. Just take this Instagram comment for example: "Not to be dramatic, but I'd die for this man lol."

With all the discourse about young men flocking to the political right because of online commentators like Joe Rogan and Theo Von, some have started asking if Piker is the Joe Rogan of the left? A fan on TikTok did refer to Piker as "the himbo gateway drug to leftist thought."

In this special episode, Brittany sits down with Hasan to get some perspective on what's going on with young men, and to find out what Hasan sees that the rest of us are missing.

Brittany Luse
Alexis Williams
Neena Pathak
