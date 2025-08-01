How is the economy doing?

The Commerce Department reported on Wednesday that the U.S. economy grew at a 3% annual rate last quarter. That growth is smaller than it was last year. The Financial Times' Rana Foroohar joins us to put things in perspective.

Then, former pardon attorney Liz Oyer explains why she thinks it would be "unprecedented" for President Trump to pardon convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell for her crimes, as Trump continues to downplay his one-time friendship with her accomplice Jeffrey Epstein.

And, conventional wisdom says a one-page resume is the best bet for job seekers, but that may no longer be the case thanks to AI. Wall Street Journal columnist Callum Borchers explains.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Copyright 2025 NPR