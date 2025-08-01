How Nvidia became a $4 trillion company

AI is fueling the stock market, sending the value of tech companies like Nvidia and Microsoft into the stratosphere. This week, Microsoft's market valuation surged past $4 trillion. That's nearly the GDP of India. Roben Farzad, host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," explains Microsoft's role in the competition.

And, Nvidia — which makes microchips for AI — recently hit the same valuation milestone of $4 trillion. Chris Miller, author of the book "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology," explains why Nvidia is gaining so much traction so fast and what it says about the value of chips.

