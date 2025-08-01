How to find joy and success as a late bloomer

Many of us feel pressure to hit big life milestones on a timeline. But what if age is an asset, not a liability? This hour, TED speakers examine the benefits and drawbacks of being a late bloomer.

Guests include writer Doree Shafrir, network scientist Albert-László Barabási, anti-ageism activist Ashton Applewhite and retired educator Riley Moynes. Listeners also share stories.

Original broadcast date: November 11, 2022.

This episode was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, Katie Monteleone, Fiona Geiran, Matthew Cloutier, and Andrea Gutierrez. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, Rachel Faulkner White, and Andrea Gutierrez.

Our production staff at NPR also includes James Delahoussaye and Harsha Nahata. Our audio engineer for this episode was Ko Takasugi-Czernowin.

Copyright 2025 NPR