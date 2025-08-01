© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Hunger Crisis In Gaza And Beyond

Published August 1, 2025 at 9:37 AM EDT
Demonstrators and journalists gather to protest against hunger in the Rimal district of Gaza City.
OMAR AL-QATTAA
/
AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators and journalists gather to protest against hunger in the Rimal district of Gaza City.

Experts say a "worst-case" famine scenario is unfolding across the Gaza Strip.

That's according to a new report published this week by a U.N.-backed commission that tracks food security worldwide.

The starvation in Gaza is reawakening global attention to hunger crises unfolding around the world.

Elsewhere in the world: most of Haiti's population is experiencing critical levels of food insecurity. That's when people don't have access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development.

And in Sudan, famine grips tens of millions of people.

How does humanitarian aid factor into the equation?

