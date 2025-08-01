The Hunger Crisis In Gaza And Beyond

Experts say a "worst-case" famine scenario is unfolding across the Gaza Strip.

That's according to a new report published this week by a U.N.-backed commission that tracks food security worldwide.

The starvation in Gaza is reawakening global attention to hunger crises unfolding around the world.

Elsewhere in the world: most of Haiti's population is experiencing critical levels of food insecurity. That's when people don't have access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development.

And in Sudan, famine grips tens of millions of people.

How does humanitarian aid factor into the equation?

