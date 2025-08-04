© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Is climate change a reason not to have kids?

Published August 4, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Parents take their children to visit and renewable energy windmills.
Parents take their children to visit and renewable energy windmills.

Some young people are hesitant to start a family because they are worried about the impact it will have on the environment. But some experts argue, there are good reasons to still consider having children.

One of them is Dean Spears.

He's an economist and demographer at the University of Texas - Austin, and co-author of the new book, "After the Spike: Population, Progress, and the Case for People."

Spears argues that depopulation could create a whole range of new problems while still not addressing the driving forces of climate change.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

