The best American food of 2025

Are you hungry? Brittany has some irresistable recommendations.

In this episode, Brittany steps out to find the best American recipes: peanut butter egg rolls and the juiciest fried green tomatoes. Along the way she uncovers the stories of these dishes - ones that could have only come from the Midwest and the South.

This is... Food for Thought. And for the past few weeks, Brittany has been looking at the way food and dining shape our communities and culture.

And for the last episode in the series, Brittany chats with Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Louisa Kung Liu Chu and food writer and cookbook author Nicole Taylor about summer staples that taste like home.

