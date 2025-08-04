© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

US Economic Outlook, Mexico Tariff Uncertainty, Gaza Hunger And Hostages

Published August 4, 2025 at 9:01 AM EDT

New and higher import tariffs are set to take effect this week, but Mexico got a 90 day reprieve, causing uncertainty among companies who rely on cross-border business. Also, President Trump is working to reach a deal to bring Israeli hostages home, as international pressure grows to stop the starvation and bombardment in Gaza.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe

to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Rafael Nam, Russell Lewis, Hannah Bloch, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfe. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now