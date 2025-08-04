US Economic Outlook, Mexico Tariff Uncertainty, Gaza Hunger And Hostages

New and higher import tariffs are set to take effect this week, but Mexico got a 90 day reprieve, causing uncertainty among companies who rely on cross-border business. Also, President Trump is working to reach a deal to bring Israeli hostages home, as international pressure grows to stop the starvation and bombardment in Gaza.

