What really goes on at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (Update)

By Darian Woods,
Wailin WongJulia RitcheyKate ConcannonJess KungViet Le
Published August 4, 2025 at 9:07 AM EDT
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Photo by Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Friday, we reported on the latest jobs numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed weaker than expected growth. On Friday afternoon, President Trump fired the person in charge of those numbers.

The monthly jobs report is a critical tool for the economy, used by businesses to make decisions and the Federal Reserve to set rates. So how exactly are those figures collected? Today, we're re-airing our behind-the-scenes look at how the BLS puts together the jobs report, one call at a time.

This show originally aired June 6, 2022.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

