© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gaza Pressure On Israel, Texas Redistricting, NASA Carbon Dioxide Satellites

Published August 5, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT

Israel's government is considering expanding the war in Gaza despite a growing chorus of voices in Israel calling for an immediate end to the war, Texas Republicans are threatening to arrest Democratic lawmakers unless they return to the statehouse for a redistricting vote, and the Trump administration has plans to end two satellite missions that measure carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe

to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Hannah Bloch, Larry Kaplow, Neela Bannerjee, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Damian Herring. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now